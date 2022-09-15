Scientists Are Teaching Robots When And How To Laugh Like A Human

AI can accomplish unimaginably complex tasks. From predicting protein folding patterns and writing poetry to beating the best minds on the planet at games like chess, the possibilities are seemingly endless. However, it can also fail miserably at even the most basic tasks and feels alien, all because it lacks the human touch. Scientists at Kyoto University are trying to overcome that hurdle by focusing their efforts on teaching an AI how to sense when it should laugh while talking to a human, according to Frontiers.

The team created what they call a shared-laughter model that allows an AI program to detect human laughter and then join in on the laughter in that shared moment. AI programs lack the nuances of human conversations like puns and hidden jokes, but training them to master the entirety of these subtleties using natural language processing is no easy task. On top of that, there is a wide range of types of laughter, from sympathetic chuckles to snorting hysterics, each appropriate for a specific kind of conversation and occasion.

To get over the challenges, scientists devised an approach called shared laughter prediction. In a nutshell, an AI system would respond with empathetic laughter when it detects that the human it is chatting with is laughing during the conversation. Out of the three models tested, shared laughter yielded the best results in achieving a more natural and chatty tone. Interestingly, the system was trained with chat cues that people use during social gatherings as they try speed dating icebreakers.