Apple's Big Oprah Deal Is Getting A Shock Ending

Apple TV+ and Oprah Winfrey had a massive ongoing production deal, but it seems that this has now come to an abrupt and unexpected end, and neither side will comment on the matter. What kind of juicy drama hides behind this decision? It's hard to say, but there's one thing we know for a fact — Oprah's megadeal with Apple is no more, and that, at least, has been confirmed by both sides.

The collaboration, first announced in 2018, saw Winfrey create new programs specifically for Apple's then-new Apple TV+ subscription service, promoting the platform to new viewers. It was never, though, an exclusive deal. Winfrey collaborates with several giants, including CBS and Discovery, and indeed it was with the latter that she formed a new cable channel called OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network.

Winfrey is currently in the midst of promoting "Sidney," a documentary about Sidney Poitier. She produced the documentary for Apple TV+, and — on the surface, at least — everything seemed fine. However, as reported by Puck, it seems that behind the scenes, the situation is hasn't been quite as stable. This is further confirmed by both Apple and Oprah representatives, though neither side seems eager to open up as to what happened. All we know is that the deal is now off, but that doesn't mean the end of any relationship between Oprah Winfrey and Apple TV+.