Here's What Would Happen If Every Planet Doubled In Size

Hypothetical exploration of the outer reaches of the cosmos is something that has entertained and mystified humans for centuries. For as long as people have looked up in wonder, they've contemplated creation stories, epic cosmic dramas, and much more. Greek Reporter notes that ancient Greeks considered the stars to be placed in their precise configuration by the gods, with much of the mythos of the Greek gods intimately linked with the outer reaches of what humans could see up in the sky.

One fascination that's hung around is in relation to the sizes of each planet. Earth is perfectly suited to sustaining life as we know it. It's positioned at a prime distance from the Sun, exhibits a natural magnetic field and atmosphere that work together to protect the surface from solar radiation and the escape of oxygen, and contains within its system an abundance of carbon, hydrogen, and other elements that provide the building blocks of teeming life, per American Museum of Natural History.

But there's something else at play that is often overlooked when considering the platform for development. The size of the planet provides a favorable gravitational force that all organisms have perfectly adapted to over millennia.