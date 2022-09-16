This Wild New Theory Claims Saturn Was A Moon-Killer

Saturn is quite a sight, but its stunning rings and smorgasbord of natural satellites are also brimming with mysteries. From evidence of a subterranean liquid ocean on its moon Mimas and mysterious planetary aurorae at its poles to possibilities of a fuzzy planetary core and unexplained atmospheric chemicals on its second largest moon, Saturn continues to surprise experts. The latest in a series of mind-bending discoveries suggests that the planet once had a moon called "Chrysalis" that was apparently smashed to bits and became what we see now as planetary rings.

The findings, which have been published in the journal Science, suggest that Chrysalis was ripped apart by tidal forces of the gas giant after it came too close. Saturn spins around at a tilt of roughly 27-degrees, but so far, scientists have suspected that gravitational interactions with neighbouring planet Neptune is responsible for the oddity (via Reuters). However, data suggests that Saturn fell out of Neptune's orbital resonance influence a while ago.

To explain the odd behaviour, scientists surmised that Saturn once had 84 moons, instead of the 83 natural satellites that we see today. This lost moon, which the team has named Chrysalis, may have circled Saturn for billions of years and also kept the planet's resonance interaction with Neptune intact (via Science). However, owing to orbital disturbances, Chrysalis destabilised and started getting a little too close to Saturn some 160 million years ago.