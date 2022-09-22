Neptune's Rings Captured In Clearest James Webb Image Yet

Saturn might be the famous ringed planet, but it's not the only planet in our solar system with rings. Neptune also has rings, which are faint and usually only barely visible, but they are captured bright and clear in a new image from the James Webb Space Telescope. This joins a previous Webb image which showed the almost invisible rings of Jupiter, demonstrating that Webb isn't only useful for studying very far-off galaxies, but can also be used to look at targets in our own solar system as well.

The image of Neptune was captured by Webb's Near-Infrared Camera or NIRCam instrument, which looks just beyond the visible light range in the 0.6- to 5-micron wavelength (via NASA). As this instrument looks in the infrared, Neptune doesn't appear in its signature blue color, which is caused by methane in its atmosphere. This methane absorbs infrared light and creates dark patches. But you can see the planet's methane ice clouds as lighter patches over the planet's surface because these clouds reflect sunlight and appear to shine brightly.

As one of the more distant planets in the solar system, located 30 times further from the sun than the Earth is, it's rare to get such a good look at Neptune. That makes this image an important one for researchers.

"It has been three decades since we last saw these faint, dusty rings, and this is the first time we've seen them in the infrared," said Heidi Hammel, Webb interdisciplinary scientist.