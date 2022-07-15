James Webb Can Also Be Used To Study Our Solar System

Less than a week ago, the internet was set ablaze when NASA released the first of the amazing images captured by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. Put into orbit in December 2021, the James Webb Space Telescope is the largest and most powerful space telescope made by man. While physically smaller and lighter than the Hubble Space Telescope, the primary mirror in the James Webb Space Telescope is six times larger than the ones used on Hubble.

Combined with larger mirrors and improved sensitivity to infrared waves, the James Webb Space Telescope can look much farther into space than any telescopre before. In fact, NASA has confirmed that it is capable of viewing objects that are too faint for even Hubble to detect. NASA is hopeful of using the James Webb Space Telescope to conduct a wide array of cosmic investigations ranging from detecting potentially habitable planets to observing the births of the first galaxies and stars of the universe.

Given that most of the publicly available images captured by the James Webb telescope belonged to distant galaxies, many people were surprised when NASA recently released a fresh set of images showcasing objects much closer to Earth. The newest pictures, in particular, talk about Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, and some of its moons.