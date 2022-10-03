How To Use Your Laptop As A Monitor For A Raspberry Pi

After the flashing process finishes, insert the microSD card into your Raspberry Pi. Then, connect your board to the ethernet cable already connected to your laptop. Afterward, power it up using a recommended supply. Raspberry Pi recommends a 5.1V 3A power supply unit for Raspberry Pi 4 models.

You can now log in to the Raspberry Pi from your laptop. This step will differ for Windows and Mac users. If you're on a Windows device, here's what you need to do:

1. Download and install PuTTY. This will be used to connect your Windows device to the board's console.

2. Download and install VNC Viewer. This app will display your board's desktop environment on the Windows device.

Afterward, you can connect your board to the ethernet cable already connected to your Windows computer. Then, power up the Raspberry Pi using a 5V 2A source. From here, continue with the following steps:

1. Launch PuTTY.

2. Under "Host Name (or IP address)," type "raspberrypi.local" (without the quotes).

3. Under "Connection type," ensure that SSH is selected.

4. Click the Open button.

5. If a PuTTY Security Alert pops up, select Accept.

6. In the console window, type "pi" after "login as."

7. Enter the password you created earlier. You should be able to log in to the Raspberry Pi successfully.

Meanwhile, if you're using a Mac device, these are the steps to follow:

1. Open your terminal.

2. Type "ssh-keygen -R raspberrypi.local" (without quotes) to generate an SSH key for your Raspberry Pi. This will allow your Mac to connect to the board. If you see any warnings, simply ignore them.

3. Type "ssh pi@raspberrypi.local" (without quotes) to log in to your board.

4. Type "yes" to continue connecting to the Raspberry Pi.

5. Enter the password you previously set. You should be able to log in with no issues.