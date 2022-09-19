The Complicated Process Of Performing Surgery In Space

When you think about the dangers of space, your mind most likely goes to explosions, fire, decompression, and other dramatic events. And while these kinds of emergencies absolutely pose a risk to astronauts and do need to be considered, there's another way in which space is dangerous — and that's in terms of medicine. There are all sorts of effects that the human body experiences from being in space, from fluids pooling in the upper part of the body to muscle loss to worsening eyesight. That's why astronauts who stay on the International Space Station spend so much time exercising and have regular medical tests.

There's another aspect of medical care in space that is even more challenging though, and that's dealing with emergencies. Fortunately, there's never been an astronaut emergency health issue that required surgery in space. But if there were a medical emergency on the ISS, it's near enough that an astronaut could be brought back to Earth for surgery if required. But what about longer missions? If we ever send astronauts to Mars, for example, they'll be millions of miles and months of travel away from the nearest hospital. In that case, we need to think about how to perform surgery in space — and that's anything but easy.

One of the biggest issues in trying to perform surgery in space would be the lack of gravity. Space stations and spacecraft have effectively no gravity, so they are technically called microgravity environments. And this means all sorts of complications in trying to perform surgery.