How The BBC Went Green In Its Huge Queen's Funeral Broadcast

The BBC is relying on a whopping 213 cameras for its Queen Elizabeth II funeral coverage, including livestreaming the entire event on September 19, 2022 across the world. Host broadcaster for the funeral, the BBC, will be working alongside Sky and ITN in the UK, as well as international partners, with footage in many cases pooled to minimize overlap and complexity of the multi-location event.

While the scale of the broadcast might be huge, the ecological impact should be a little less intense. The BBC is currently aiming for net zero emissions as part of its Greener Broadcasting Strategy first published in 2018. That includes cutting natural gas consumption by 30% by 2030, and using renewable energy in BBC facilities. The entire BBC fleet will go electric by 2030.

For Queen Elizabeth's funeral specifically, it'll be a different type of fuel altogether being used. The BBC is relying on Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil, or HVO, to power its on-site generators, according to the Daily Mail. The process the BCC is following takes vegetable oil and then hydrogenates it so that it can be used in conventional diesel engines.