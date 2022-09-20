2023 Alpina XB7 Gives BMW's Luxury SUV A Hybrid Punch

Alpina-specific air suspension on all four corners offers a perfect balance of comfort and sharper handling. The XB7's adjustable ride height can raise or lower the vehicle by up to 1.6 inches as you toggle through the various drive modes. For instance, you can lift the suspension by 1.6-inches at below 19 mph or when traversing harsh, rocky terrain. Meanwhile, going above 100 mph lowers the vehicle by 0.8 inches or up to 1.6-inches in Sport+ mode or at speeds over 155 mph.

Helping improve high-speed handling and low-speed maneuverability is a rear active steering system that Alpina calls Integral Active Steering. At slow speeds, the rear wheels turn in the opposite direction as the front wheels, while it turns in the same direction as the front at higher velocities. The rear wheels can turn up to 2.3-degrees left or right to optimize low-speed agility and high-speed stability.

BMW Alpina

Alpina is offering a pair of wheel and tire options for the 2023 XB7. Alpina Classic 23-inch forged wheels wrapped in Pirelli summer performance tires are standard, while 21-inch Alpina Dynamic wheels with performance summer or all-season run-flat tires are optional. Behind those peerless alloys are four-piston Brembo front and floating rear calipers with massive 15.5-inch (front) and 15.7-inch discs (rear). Of course, the calipers wear Alpina Blue paint with white ALPINA branding to let onlookers know you're driving a different kind of BMW X7.