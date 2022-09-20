2023 Alpina XB7 Gives BMW's Luxury SUV A Hybrid Punch
German automaker BMW and fellow Deutsche auto tuner Alpina have been in business for over 50 years. Their latest offering is the 2023 Alpina XB7, a souped-up and more hardcore variant of BMW's quirkily-styled X7 SUV. BMW officially took Alpina under its wings in March 2022 after the latter's most successful business year in 2021. The newest XB7 is the first vehicle released after the two German brands secured a deal toward a horsepower-filled future.
The outgoing XB7 was Alpina's first SUV for power-hungry and deep-pocketed American buyers. It remains a mighty steed with its 612-horsepower 4.4-liter bi-turbo V8 engine, enough to push it from 0 to 60 mph in an impressive 4.0 seconds. But as BMW unveiled the facelifted X7 in April 2022, we knew the next Alpina XB7 would be packing more power since the X7 is available in an M60i xDrive format with a mild hybrid turbocharged V8.
Explosive hybrid performance
Under the hood of Alpina's newest XB7 SUV is an updated 4.4-liter bi-turbo V8 gas motor with mild hybrid technology; it pumps out a bewildering 630 horsepower — 19 more horses than the outgoing XB7 — and a healthy 590 lb-ft of torque, the latter arriving from 1,800 to 5,600 rpm. With a torque curve like that, we don't doubt Alpina's claim that "the engine's power reserves are effortlessly and readily available at all times."
The Alpina XB7 scoots from 0 to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds and has a 180 mph top speed when equipped with the 21-inch wheel and performance tire package. Moreover, it completes the quarter-mile run in 12.4 seconds should you wish to impress your buddies at the drag strip. The engine sends power to all wheels using an 8-speed sport automatic gearbox with Alpina SWITCH-TRONIC tiller-mounted shift buttons. The XB7's intelligent xDrive AWD system has an electronically-variable limited-slip differential at the rear axle to deliver maximum grip on any terrain.
Alpina Sport suspension and rear-wheel steering
Alpina-specific air suspension on all four corners offers a perfect balance of comfort and sharper handling. The XB7's adjustable ride height can raise or lower the vehicle by up to 1.6 inches as you toggle through the various drive modes. For instance, you can lift the suspension by 1.6-inches at below 19 mph or when traversing harsh, rocky terrain. Meanwhile, going above 100 mph lowers the vehicle by 0.8 inches or up to 1.6-inches in Sport+ mode or at speeds over 155 mph.
Helping improve high-speed handling and low-speed maneuverability is a rear active steering system that Alpina calls Integral Active Steering. At slow speeds, the rear wheels turn in the opposite direction as the front wheels, while it turns in the same direction as the front at higher velocities. The rear wheels can turn up to 2.3-degrees left or right to optimize low-speed agility and high-speed stability.
Alpina is offering a pair of wheel and tire options for the 2023 XB7. Alpina Classic 23-inch forged wheels wrapped in Pirelli summer performance tires are standard, while 21-inch Alpina Dynamic wheels with performance summer or all-season run-flat tires are optional. Behind those peerless alloys are four-piston Brembo front and floating rear calipers with massive 15.5-inch (front) and 15.7-inch discs (rear). Of course, the calipers wear Alpina Blue paint with white ALPINA branding to let onlookers know you're driving a different kind of BMW X7.
Maneuver assistant and trailer assistant
The 2023 Alpina XB7 has new features ingrained in its standard BMW iDrive 8 infotainment system. It still has a BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, but Alpina has included new maneuver and trailer assistant features in the Parking Assistant Professional package. Maneuver assistant utilizes GPS and trajectory data of up to 10 different "maneuvers" that cover a distance of up to about 656 feet each.
The system could memorize particular GPS points (like entering a narrow driveway or parking inside your garage) and execute the maneuver without driver intervention, including steering, braking, and changing gears to move forward or backward. On the other hand, the trailer assistant enables the driver to use the iDrive controller when backing into a trailer.
Moreover, the iDrive 8's curved display has Alpina Blue gauges, while the premium glass iDrive controller has Alpina branding, too. Other unique touches inside are illuminated Alpina door sills, a leather-wrapped Alpina sport steering wheel, myrtle wood trim, and blue/green cabin stitching. Elsewhere, the XB7 has bespoke aero-optimized exterior parts like a new front apron, an illuminated kidney grille, and four oval exhaust tips. Deliveries for the 2023 BMW Alpina XB7 will begin in early 2023. The base price is $145,995 (including $995 destination fees). The vehicle is available to order now at select BMW dealerships.