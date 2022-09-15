Buzz Lightyear Is Being Turned Into A Robot You Can Buy

Anyone who's ever watched "Toy Story" and wished they could have a Buzz Lightyear toy that acted as the character did in the movies is in luck... kind of. Robosen, the robotics company behind that auto-transforming Optimus Prime you've probably seen all over the internet, is also working on a robotic Buzz Lightyear that uses similar technology.

This "living collectible" is based on the Buzz character featured in the 2022 "Lightyear" film, with a slightly more realistic design and detailing. You'd think Disney would want to give fans something that's visually closer to the "Toy Story" character since it's the best-known version of Buzz and is already a toy, so it would look the part while also acting the part — but, then again, "Lightyear" is also the more recent release and there are still units of the '90s-era Buzz Lightyear toy floating around for sale.

Regardless, this robot Space Ranger packs recorded dialog and sounds from the 2022 film, and uses multiple precision servo motors and microchips to control several points of articulation. The robot can also respond to voice commands, and you can program your own actions if you get bored with the presets.