God Of War Ragnarok DualSense Controller Revealed Alongside Story Trailer
PlayStation's State of Play 2022 showcase was not particularly exciting, save for two big reveals: a story trailer for "God of War: Ragnarok" and the official reveal of "Tekken 8." In the latest story trailer for "God of War: Ragnarok," we get our first detailed look at Tyr, the Norse god of war who is far less murderous than his angry Greek counterpart and who kept himself busy forging friendly ties with neighboring realms, as per tales recounted by the talking head that is Mimir.
In addition to pre-rendered cinematic footage, we get a glimpse of the game mechanics and combat techniques, which now show Kratos grabbing stones with the Blades of Chaos and using the fiery blades to jump ahead. The trailer also shows returning characters like Freya, who is now ruthlessly hunting the father-son duo following the death of her son Baldur, the big baddie of the previous game.
Atreus is teased to be hiding secrets from his father that will have serious repercussions moving ahead. Kratos, on the other hand, is taunted with his godly past that is nothing but a vengeful tale of murdering his fellow gods, titans, monsters, and anything else that came in the way of his bloodthirsty quest to vanquish all Olympians. Interestingly, the Blades of Chaos are seen playing a key role in the game, despite the "God of War" ending that indicated Kratos was finally done with them. In one of the frames, Tyr is also seen holding one of the blades, hinting at some sort of partnership between the two gods of war.
Sony has a new God of War special edition DualSense controller
Sony also took the opportunity to introduce a limited edition PlayStation 5 DualSense controller that flaunts the wolf and bear insignia — which represent Kratos and Atreus — and a thematically fitting two-tone finish with blue and white shades. Sony says the controller is inspired by the Norse world of Midgard, also known as the abode of mankind. The new limited edition DualSense wireless controller pre-orders start on September 27 and it will be up for grabs from November 9 onward.
Circling back around to the new story trailer, there are more notoriously tough-to-beat Valkyries, a pair of giant wolves, and a magnificent scene of Atreus shooting an arrow at the sky that tears it open like a curtain. The biggest reveal, however, was reserved for Thor, the main villain who is going to trigger the cataclysmic event that is known as Ragnarok. Instead of the impossibly chiseled looks on Thor depicted by Chris Hemsworth in the Marvel cinematic universe, the God of Thunder as seen in the upcoming game's trailer has a paunch. However, the rowdy Aesir god is seen wielding his mighty hammer Mjolnir with all its thunderous powers intact. "God of War: Ragnarok" is slated for a release on November 9, 2022, for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, according to a post on the PlayStation Blog.