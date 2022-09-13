God Of War Ragnarok DualSense Controller Revealed Alongside Story Trailer

PlayStation's State of Play 2022 showcase was not particularly exciting, save for two big reveals: a story trailer for "God of War: Ragnarok" and the official reveal of "Tekken 8." In the latest story trailer for "God of War: Ragnarok," we get our first detailed look at Tyr, the Norse god of war who is far less murderous than his angry Greek counterpart and who kept himself busy forging friendly ties with neighboring realms, as per tales recounted by the talking head that is Mimir.

In addition to pre-rendered cinematic footage, we get a glimpse of the game mechanics and combat techniques, which now show Kratos grabbing stones with the Blades of Chaos and using the fiery blades to jump ahead. The trailer also shows returning characters like Freya, who is now ruthlessly hunting the father-son duo following the death of her son Baldur, the big baddie of the previous game.

Atreus is teased to be hiding secrets from his father that will have serious repercussions moving ahead. Kratos, on the other hand, is taunted with his godly past that is nothing but a vengeful tale of murdering his fellow gods, titans, monsters, and anything else that came in the way of his bloodthirsty quest to vanquish all Olympians. Interestingly, the Blades of Chaos are seen playing a key role in the game, despite the "God of War" ending that indicated Kratos was finally done with them. In one of the frames, Tyr is also seen holding one of the blades, hinting at some sort of partnership between the two gods of war.