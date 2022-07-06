God Of War Ragnarok Release Date Confirmed With A Wild New Trailer
Sony has finally lifted the veil of mystery from the official release date for God of War: Ragnarok. The highly anticipated title will be hitting PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles on November 9 this year with multiple editions in tow. The release date was announced alongside a chillingly small trailer titled "Father and Son" that has Kratos and Atreus vanquishing enemies in frozen Norse lands.
God of War: Ragnarok will go up for pre-orders at 10:00 a.m. sharp (ET for North America, local time for other regions) on July 15. The game will be available in three editions – Standard, Collector's, and Jötnar Edition. Sony has a sweet upgrade surprise in its kitty. If you purchase the PlayStation 4 version of God of War: Ragnarok, you will be able to upgrade to its PlayStation 5 version by paying just $10. Sony has also shared an official unboxing video of all three editions that showcases the special items that buyers will get with each one.
The Collector's Edition throws in items such as a steelbook display case, two-inch Vanir Twins Carvings, a Dwarven Dice set, and a 16-inch replica of Thor's hammer called Mjolnir. The Jötnar Edition further builds on the Collector's Edition by adding a pin set representing Kratos, Atreus, and Faye's soul animals, a 7-inch vinyl record featuring Bear McCreary's tracks, a cool Yggdrasil map printed on a cloth, and a Draupnir Ring.
More giant animals, more cataclysmic fights
The latest God of War: Ragnarok trailer doesn't reveal anything new from a storyline perspective. However, there's some meat at the end, which shows the father-son duo staring at a towering wolf. For folks familiar with Norse tales, this wolf would seem to be none other than Fenrir, the child of Loki and a giantess named Angrboda. It is the legendary wolf that is associated with the namesake cataclysmic event called Ragnarok prophesied in Norse mythology.
Fenrir would be the second giant to appear in the God of War franchise following the World Snake Jörmungandr. Interestingly, both are said to be siblings, with the goddess Hel being the third child in the family. While Fenrir's addition to the game will definitely bring chaos, the more interesting debut will be Tyr, the Norse God of War, who appeared at the end of the first trailer released in September last year.
It would be interesting to see what role Kratos' Norse equivalent plays in God of War: Ragnarok. But compared to Kratos and his unbridled rage in the original God of War series revolving around Olympian gods, Tyr looks a lot calmer and more composed. But then, so seemed Baldur in the God of War revival, before he turned into a vengeful killing machine and was finally laid to rest by Kratos, much to the sadness of his mother Freya.