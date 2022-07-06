God Of War Ragnarok Release Date Confirmed With A Wild New Trailer

Sony has finally lifted the veil of mystery from the official release date for God of War: Ragnarok. The highly anticipated title will be hitting PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles on November 9 this year with multiple editions in tow. The release date was announced alongside a chillingly small trailer titled "Father and Son" that has Kratos and Atreus vanquishing enemies in frozen Norse lands.

God of War: Ragnarok will go up for pre-orders at 10:00 a.m. sharp (ET for North America, local time for other regions) on July 15. The game will be available in three editions – Standard, Collector's, and Jötnar Edition. Sony has a sweet upgrade surprise in its kitty. If you purchase the PlayStation 4 version of God of War: Ragnarok, you will be able to upgrade to its PlayStation 5 version by paying just $10. Sony has also shared an official unboxing video of all three editions that showcases the special items that buyers will get with each one.

The Collector's Edition throws in items such as a steelbook display case, two-inch Vanir Twins Carvings, a Dwarven Dice set, and a 16-inch replica of Thor's hammer called Mjolnir. The Jötnar Edition further builds on the Collector's Edition by adding a pin set representing Kratos, Atreus, and Faye's soul animals, a 7-inch vinyl record featuring Bear McCreary's tracks, a cool Yggdrasil map printed on a cloth, and a Draupnir Ring.