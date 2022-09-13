Hunter Douglas Hides The Battery In Its New Smart Roller Shades

Hunter Douglas is upgrading its smart roller shades, adding a new internal battery option for an even cleaner look, as it pushes the new PowerView Gen 3 system out the door. Cordless, rechargeable shades aren't new to the Hunter Douglas range, but these Gen 3 versions promise an even cleaner installation than the current battery pack tucked behind the cassette.

A new Internal Rechargeable Battery fits within the roller tube itself, avoiding a separate component and allowing the shade to fit within shallower window cavities. That's in contrast to the current PowerView rechargeable battery design, which slots into a bracket typically mounted behind the shade cassette.

Hunter Douglas says the new battery design is quieter than before, and will work with its Designer Roller Shades, Designer Screen Shades, Designer Banded Shades, Alustra Woven Texture Roller Shades, and Alustra Architectural Shades ranges. A full charge should be good for around a year of typical use; it charges with a magnetic connector, that the company says can be readily attached even from two stories below.