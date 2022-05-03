Hunter Douglas' Smart Blinds Embrace Bluetooth: Why That's A Big Deal

Once in place, there are a few more niceties that help set the third-generation shades apart. Range should be improved, Stephenson says, and more stable. There's also a new half-speed mode, which runs scenes at half the usual pace: that makes them much quieter.

For those with existing PowerView Gen 2 systems, there's good news and bad. The good is that Hunter Douglas plans to still accept new Gen 2 orders for the next six months, and — with millions of systems in the wild — is intending to support them for the foreseeable future. That means motors, hubs, and more.

Unfortunately, there's no way to upgrade a Gen 2 shade to support Gen 3. What there will be, though, is support for mixed environments. Then, the app will effectively split into two sections — one for Gen 2, one for Gen 3 — with different scenes and favorites set for each. A single scene cannot, sadly, span Gen 2 and Gen 3 shades, though the upside is that Hunter Douglas' skills for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant and its integrations with pro smart home systems like Crestron, Control4, and others will have more granular control over Gen 3.

Hunter Douglas is taking orders for the PowerView Gen 3 shades from today; as always, it sells via dealers, rather than directly to individual consumers, and pricing varies as each shade is custom-made. The PowerView Gen 3 system won't, however, be more expensive than Gen 2 was in that equation, Stephenson says.