The Faulty NASA Spacesuit That Nearly Drowned An Astronaut

With the continued delays of the Artemis I launch, it's a good time to remember that going into space is hard. Despite the difficulty, the exorbitant cost, and the fact that danger could come from an infinite number of reasons, humans still continue to reach for the stars.

Since the Space Race began, there have been numerous accidents that were both fatal and non-fatal. The first American fatality happened on January 27, 1967, during a test launch for the first Apollo mission. An electric fire from faulty wiring caused a spark that ignited a fire inside the command module, which was filled with oxygen at the time. The fire spread so quickly that astronauts Virgil "Gus" Grissom, Edward White, and Roger Chaffee couldn't open the hatch on the module fast enough, and all three died of asphyxiation.

In April of 1970, the three-person crew of Apollo 13 managed to survive several catastrophic failures, any of which could have killed them. After alerting Houston that they had a problem, quick thinking and ingenuity on the ground and in space managed to get them all back to Earth safely. On January 28, 1986, the space shuttle Challenger explosion killed all seven astronauts (Francis Scobee, Michael Smith, Ronald McNair, Ellison Onizuka, Judith Resnik, Gregory Jarvis, and Christa McAuliffe) on board. The accident was traced back to faulty O-rings damaged by the cold temperatures the morning of the launch.

Accidents have happened on the International Space Station as well.