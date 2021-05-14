ZTE Axon 30 Ultra preorders kick off May 27

ZTE revealed its latest flagship device in China in April and recently offered up a preorder date and the date for the global rollout of the device. Preorders will begin for the Axon 30 Ultra on May 27, with global deliveries starting on June 4. Preorders will be accepted via the ztedevices.com website, and those who preorder will get a special extra at no cost.

That extra is a free pair of ZTE TWS earbuds. The smartphone preorder price is $749/€749/£649 for the version with eight gigabytes of RAM and 128 gigabytes of storage. A version featuring 12 gigabytes RAM with 256 gigabytes of storage sells for $849/€849/£739. The smartphone will be available in the US, Canada, most of Asia, most of Europe, and most of the Middle East.

For those unfamiliar with the Axon 30 Ultra, some of its highlights include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 144-hertz seamless display, Cinematic 64MP quad-camera array, NexGen Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Connectivity, a 4600 mAh battery, and support for 65 watt fast charging. The camera is one of the focal points for the smartphone.

It features an ultra-wide camera within f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree low-distortion lens. The camera array also has an additional 64MP portrait camera with an F/1.9 aperture and 35mm focal lens length. The wide-angle camera is also 64MP resolution with a Sony IMX686 image sensor, F/1.6 aperture, and optical image stabilization. The final camera in the array is an ultra-zoom lens featuring 8MP resolution, F/1.9 aperture, 5x optical zoom with optical image stabilization, and up to 60x hybrid zoom. ZTE also integrates laser detection autofocus and the ability to record 8K video.

The display is a large 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The screen covers 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut with a 10-bit color depth. The operating system out of the box is Android 11 with MyOS11 over the top, and the phone has dual SIM cards and an optical in-display fingerprint sensor.