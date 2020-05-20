Zack Snyder’s Directors Cut Justice League release official – for HBO Max

It would appear that Zack Snyder’s version of the movie Justice League will finally see the light of day. Announced today by Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Media, #ReleaseTheSnyderCut will be released in the year 2021, in full. Snyder made the news public this morning during a live commentary of the Superman movie Man of Steel.

“I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized,” said Snyder in an official bit of commentary from Warner. “Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality.”

It’s still not entirely clear what this iteration of the movie will entail, but the suggestion that it might exist has been in the rumor mill since almost the beginning. The original, theater release of Justice League was relatively short – or seemed to be short – and it quickly became clear that there was more on the cutting floor.

This so-called “Zack Snyder’s director’s cut of the Warner Bros. Pictures/DC feature film Justice League” was announced with a release date of… the year 2021. They’ve not yet said when, in the year, the movie will be released. They did guarantee that it’ll be “only on HBO MAX”, at least at first.

Don’t get your hopes up that it’ll ever be released beyond that… unless you believe Warner Bros. did all the legwork to get this version of the movie produced in full, but doesn’t want to cash in as much as they possibly can from the final result. The suggestion that this version of the movie would be “exclusive” to any one venue is… more than likely nonsense.

This version of the movie was lampooned in the Honest Trailers video above, well before it was made official by Warner Bros. here in May of 2020. We’ll hopefully end up seeing something a bit more grand than what’s been suggested here – but you never know! Maybe we really could see Wonder Woman with a mustache – I wouldn’t hate it!