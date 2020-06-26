YouTube beta testing TikTok video size, just like Instagram Reels

If you’re all about the content created in TikTok but you’re not excited about the negative news, YouTube might have your back. An update this week from Google’s YouTube Help group showed how they were “testing out a way to record multi-segment videos.” These videos will have “a maximum length of 15 seconds” – with as many tiny videos (inside a total of 15 seconds) as you like.

“We’re testing out a new way for creators to easily record multiple clips directly in the YouTube mobile app and upload as one video,” wrote a YouTube representative. “If you’re in this experiment, you’ll see an option to ‘create a video’ in the mobile upload flow.”

If you see the “create a video” option in your YouTube video, you’ll tap or hold the record button to record a clip. Once the first clip is done, tap again. You can also hold the button down and release to end a clip before 15 seconds are done.

UPDATE: You’ll tap to record a full 15 seconds, or hold the button down to record something smaller.

Per Google, if you’d like to upload a longer video, you’ll still have the option to do so “by uploading from your phone gallery.” This is all going to appear in both the Android and iOS version of the YouTube app for “a small group of people” while Google gathers feedback.

Instagram’s TikTok clone “Reels” also has the 15 second video default as TikTok. It’s a 15-second video extravaganza! Facebook also has a sort of TikTok rival in the system called Collab!

This week was big for TikTok as the business was given a stern warning from Apple about using the clipboard in iOS. TikTok also launched “TikTok for Business” for brands that want to use TikTok to … dance for the TikTok community. Or compete with Snapchat with new augmented reality advertisements – either way!