You can download Cyberpunk 2077 now – here’s when play time starts

If you’re looking to download Cyberpunk 2077 as soon as possible, now’s the time. Just so long as you’re aiming to download the game before the game launches, and you’re attempting to download the game for your PC via GOG, Steam, or the Epic Store. If you’re on an Xbox, you’ll also be able to download the pre-load of the game right now – but PlayStation users will need to wait a bit.

It’s time to blast your eyeballs with Pantone 3945C, the yellow to beat all yellows. Cyberpunk 2077 has arrived, in part. The game can be pre-loaded now, so that when release time comes, you’ll be ready. Load times should be… considerable.

This is one of the most massive games ever made, with content customization aplenty and maps larger than you’d likely hope to safely bet on. The game’s launch is long awaited – not least of all because it’s been delayed several times over the past year. Now that downloads have begun OFFICIALLY, the game can truly be said to nearly ready for launch.

The PC launch for the game is midnight GMT on December 10, 2020, around the world. That’s the moment at which December 9 turns to 10 in England.

If you live in the United States, Canada, or South America, this means you’re going to be able to play the game on December 9th in the evening. Everywhere else it’ll already be December 10th in the morning.

Time Zone / Launch for Steam, Stadia, GOG, Epic Store:

• PST 4PM December 9

• MST 5PM

• CST 6PM

• EST 7PM

• CDT (also 7PM)

• BRT 9PM

• GMT 12AM (MIDNIGHT) December 10

• CET 1AM

• EET 2AM

• SAST (also 2AM)

• TRT 3AM

• GST 4AM

• China Standard Time 8AM

• SGT (also 8AM)

• KST 9AM

• JST (also 9AM)

• AEDT 11AM

• NZDT 1PM

Console launch times (PS4, Xbox One) are all midnight local time. So, whenever your console tells Cyberpunk 2077 that it is midnight on December 9, heading into December 10, you should be able to play. Take a peek at the timeline below for more information on this game and its contents – and look at that wild phone unboxing too!