Yamaha YDX-MORO all-mountain e-bikes give a boost in the boonies

Yamaha is adding two new e-bikes to its line-up, and this time they’re meant for those headed out into the mountains. The Yamaha YDX-MORO and YDX-MORO Pro are the bike company’s first powered all-mountain options, capable of pedal assist speeds up to 20 mph.

Both are Class 1 e-bikes, and use the company’s new PW-X2 drive unit. There are five assist modes, spanning Eco, Standard, High, a MTB mode, and EXPW. There’s up to 120 rpm of assist in Eco, Standard, High, and MTB modes, and 170 rpm in EXPW mode.

Yamaha uses a new, helical gear design for the motor, which it says makes it quieter. There’s also a new Walk Assist mode, which adds a slight power boost when the e-bike is being walked through conditions not conducive to riding. MTB mode, meanwhile, is designed specifically for mountain biking use, with a more direct response tuned to the pedaling force of the rider.

While you can switch between the modes manually if you prefer, both bikes also include Yamaha’s new Quad Sensor System. That adds an angle sensor to the existing pedaling torque, cadence, and rolling speed sensors, and allows the bike to figure out what sort of conditions the rider is facing. Then, it can flip between assistance modes accordingly.

The YDX-MORO has a Dual Twin Frame, with a split design on the top and down tubes. It makes for a reduced saddle height and standover height, Yamaha says, without cutting down on rigidity of the overall frame. The 500 watt-hour lithium-ion battery, meanwhile, is protected along with the rear shock in a cage-like configuration. That helps protect them from vertical twisting.

As for the drive unit, that’s rotated in alignment with the downtube angle, and is more vertical in the frame. Yamaha says that helps with clearance and in cutting flex, while the chain stay can be kept short since the rear center measurement can be shortened. Horst link suspension is used.

The YDX-MORO will be offered in Desert Yellow, while the YDX-MORO Pro will come in Podium Blue/Nickel. Pricing will be confirmed in August, closer to their release, along with full specifications and availability.