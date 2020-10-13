Xperia 5 II US pre-order comes with a Gaming Bundle

Sony has been relatively silent on the smartphone front and you might have presumed it has dropped off the mobile space completely. You have even missed last month’s announcement of the Xperia 5 II, its latest and greatest designed to appeal to a lucrative mobile gaming market. As if to really emphasize that gaming bent, Sony is starting pre-orders of the late 2020 flagship with a bundle that gamers, especially Call of Duty Mobile gamers, will appreciate.

Going by specs alone, there’s no denying the Xperia 5 II is made for gaming or is at least capable of handling the heat. A Snapdragon 865 runs the show, driving the 120Hz 6.1-inch FHD+ HDR OLED display with all the buzzwords Sony can throw at it and then some. Some might still take issue with the company’s photography performance but gamers don’t always take photos while playing.

In the UK, the phone came bundled with one of Sony’s truly wireless earbuds as a pre-order freebie. More casual consumers may have preferred those sleek and unassuming accessories but Sony is almost making it clear they are not this phone’s target audience.

US buyers will still get free headphones but a hulking red HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset instead along with a 10,000 mAh Wireless Power Bank. Both come as voucher codes you’ll have to redeem when actually buying the accessories. There’s also 21,600 CP points for Call of Duty Mobile, which is probably useless if you don’t play the game at all.

This Xperia 5 II Gaming Bundle won’t be shipping until December 4, however, which is a pretty long wait for a phone that was announced last month. With or without the bundled goodies, the phone will cost $950, which is a pretty hefty price considering other options in the market right now, some of which are just as gaming-worthy or probably even more.