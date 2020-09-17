Sony Xperia 5 II forces gamers to take notice

Today we’re taking a peek at the Sony Xperia 5 II, a compact smartphone with the powers of a much more massive device. This device is made to essentially force the attention of gamers and photographers/videographers with both a high refresh rate display and video/photo capture abilities that are not present on any other device of this size. This device rolls with a 6.1-inch 21:9 aspect ration display jammed inside a body that’s just W 2.68 in x D 0.31 in size.

The Sony Xperia 5 II works with a 6.1-inch FHD+ HDR OLED display with “powered by CineAlta” tech. This device’s display has a 21:9 aspect ratio – LONG, or TALL, beyond the average phone, with a relatively small bezel – with room for a pair of front-facing stereo speakers.*

This device’s display is capable of delivering a 120Hz image refresh rate with 240Hz Motion blue reduction and 240Hz touch scanning. So long as you’ve got the games that can make use of these features, this is one of the most extravagant mobile device setups for gaming right this minute.

*While this phone certainly appears to be pushing certain features to gain the attention the Xperia line deserves, it’s nice to see that Sony’s not given in to the “ALL BEZELS DIE OR ELSE” trend here. Certainly MOST of the front of the phone is a single display panel, but room is reserved here for components that’ve been sacrificed on competing brand’s phones in favor of extending said display to the limit.

This device has a set of cameras on its back that’ve been “calibradted specifically for the Xperia 5 II”. This device’s triple lens camera with ZEISS optice works with a set of features not available on any other device, including the “World’s first 4K HDR 120fps slow-motion movie recording in a smartphone and can capture and playback up to 5x slow-motion when recorded at 24fps.”

There’s a 3.5mm audio jack, “High-Resolution Audio,” and the ability to connect to a PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 wireless controller. This is the device you’re going to want to get to extend your PlayStation 4 and 5 experience beyond the console, to be sure.

The Xperia 5 II works with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, sports a 4000mAh battery, and will be released in the very near future. The official release date for the Xperia 5 II is December 4, 2020, with a pre-order date of September 29, 2020. Users will find the Xperia II 5 for a price of approximately $950 off-contract and unlocked. This device will be compatible with Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Cricket networks with 4G LTE.