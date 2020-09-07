Xiaomi POCO X3 NFC packs a 120Hz screen and huge battery

Xiaomi has revealed its latest affordable smartphone, with the POCO X3 NFC delivering unexpectedly good specs wrapped in decent style. Based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 732G chipset, the 6.67-inch Android phone has high-end features like a 120Hz refresh rate display and a quad camera array on the back.

The primary camera is a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor, with an f/1.89 lens and 4-in-1 pixel binning. It’s capable of 4K 30fps video recording, too, along with RAW support. Alongside it is a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, which is f/2.4.

The third and fourth cameras are a macro sensor and a depth sensor, each clocking in at a more conservative 2-megapixels. On the front, meanwhile, there’s an in-display 20-megapixel f/2.2 camera, also with 4-in-1 Super Pixel tech.

It’s embedded in a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD display running at 2400 x 1080 resolution. Xiaomi has opted for a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate, specs that not long ago were limited to only the most expensive smartphones. The screen refresh can adjust automatically – between 50, 60, 90, and 120Hz – depending on what’s being displayed. There’s 87.4-percent DCI-P3 color coverage, and 450 nits of brightness, along with HDR10 support and TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification.

The touchscreen is covered with Gorilla Glass 5, while the rear is polycarbonate, with an aluminum alloy frame between them. There’s a fingerprint sensor on the side, and the whole thing is IP53 splash-proof. Inside, along with the Snapdragon 732G there’s 6GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of storage. A hybrid SIM slot can handle up to 256GB memory cards.

Perhaps most impressive is the battery, with Xiaomi finding space for a 5,160 mAh pack. It supports 33W fast-charging, and there’s a USB Type-C 33W charger in the box with the POCO X3 NFC. Xiaomi says the phone could last for more than two days with “moderate usage,” while a 30 minute charge will take it to 62-percent. A full charge takes 65 minutes.

As for connectivity, there’s LTE, WiFi 5, and Bluetooth 5.1. You get a 3.5mm headphone jack, too. Xiaomi is particularly proud of its speakers, with dual stereo drivers – one at the top, the other at the bottom – like recent flagships.

We’ll have full pricing and availability for the Xiaomi POCO X3 NFC shortly. It’ll be offered in Shadow Gray and Cobalt Blue.