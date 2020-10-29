Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite just stopped by the FCC

Xiaomi launched its first international smartwatch under its own Mi branding last year and, suffice it to say, its design may have raised a few eyebrows. As a company that was once chided for being an Apple copycat, criticisms of the Mi Watch’s resemblance to the Apple Watch probably didn’t faze it at all. In fact, now it seems that the company will be launching yet another one that looks exactly like it, which isn’t really a surprise considering it will be called the Mi Watch Lite.

Going just by its looks, the Mi Watch that launched late last year may not exactly appeal that much or look particularly innovative. As always, however, the mix of affordability and Xiaomi’s own Android-based MIUI for Watch operating system is the smartwatch’s particular appeal. It may have enjoyed a measure of success since it’s apparently coming out with half a successor.

As always, FCC sightings don’t offer that many details but, fortunately, we do get glimpses of the device’s packaging. That’s enough to let us behold the Mi Watch Lite’s design, which doesn’t stray far from the original, square face and squarish button. It also looks like it will be coming with sporty-looking silicone straps out of the box.

The listing also clues us on in some key features, like built-in GPS, swimming stroke recognition and 50-meter water resistance, as well as multiple fitness modes. The screen is noted to only be 1.41 inches, smaller than the Mi Watch, which, in turn, gets a matching smaller 230 mAh battery. Despite the latter, the Mi Watch Lite advertises to be capable of 24-hour heart rate monitoring.

Aside from these, one can only guess that other specs will most likely get a downgrade as well to deserve the “Lite” moniker. The Mi Watch launched with the previous Snapdragon Wear 3100 and this Mi Watch Lite will probably get something even older and less power-efficient. Whether it will be available in the US is still unknown but an FCC sighting might bring hope that it will.