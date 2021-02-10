Xiaomi Mi 11 durability impresses YouTuber

Xiaomi has just launched its early 2021 flagship in and, unsurprisingly, it checks off most of the boxes in terms of specs. The more impressive detail, however, is its price, which is lower than its premium peers, depending on the market and currency conversions, of course. Those details won’t matter, though, if the phone crashes and burns at the smallest accident. JerryRigEverything puts the Xiaomi Mi 11 to find out if that’s the case and it’s not hard to see why he walked away satisfied.

The scratch test has almost become just as boring as the burn test, given how most smartphones use the same materials these days. That said, one aspect of the test has become even more important now that fingerprint scanners are found beneath the display. Given how Zack Nelson’s often-wrecked thumb managed to unlock the phone most of the time, owners of the Mi 11 might have nothing to worry about if the screen gets a few scratches there.

The bend test might have caused the YouTuber’s heart to skip a beat. There was an unnerving and worrying cracking sound but it was only just that. The phone did flex just a wee bit but it remained whole and operational.

Granted, many other phones survived these durability tests but the Xiaomi Mi 11 stands out for two reasons. For one, Nelson says that it is one of the rare few from the Chinese brand that actually survived the bend test, earning a place on his Survivors’ Shelf.

The other reason isn’t exactly related to its durability. The phone may be as durable as, say, a Galaxy S21 Ultra or an iPhone 12 but, at 749 EUR (roughly $870), the Xiaomi Mi 11 also costs a lot less, making it a Pro in non-Pro’s clothing in Nelson’s book.