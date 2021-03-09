Xbox Series X|S restock lands unexpectedly – but act fast

Here at the start of this new console generation, gamers have something they’re not used to having so early in a hardware cycle: options. Sony is offering PlayStation 5 consoles both with and without a disc drive, while Microsoft is going a little more extreme by offering two distinct consoles of its own – the flagship Xbox Series X and the less-powerful (and less expensive) Xbox Series S. If you’re looking for an Xbox Series S, Microsoft seemingly has it in stock right now at its online store.

If you head over to the Xbox Store right now, you have the option of putting together a console bundle featuring the Xbox Series S. You don’t need to buy anything extra with the Xbox Series S, but if you want to, you have the option of adding one of Microsoft’s new Xbox Wireless Controllers at a $10 discount, which brings the main black and white color options down to $49.99. Other colors, like Shock Blue and Pulse Red, are down to $54.99 when you buy them alongside a console.

You’re not limited to just the new Xbox Wireless Controller. You can also pick up one of last-gen’s Xbox Wireless Controllers with the same discount or – if you’re feeling particularly like a high roller – snag the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 at $10 off as well. That $10 discount doesn’t make a very big dent in the Xbox Elite Controller’s normal $180 price tag, but that significant sum gets you one of the best controllers in gaming.

Your only other bundle options include Microsoft Complete insurance for Xbox, which is priced at $49 and covers accidental damage. Beyond that, though, the Xbox Series S will set you back $299.99 on its own, which is a fair amount less expensive than the $499.99 Xbox Series X.

Speaking of the Xbox Series X, we’ve been hearing reports from people on Twitter that it’s also back in stock through Microsoft at the moment, but we haven’t been able to verify that as we haven’t seen any option to buy. Still, it could be worth checking into on the chance that available stock is flickering in and out. Otherwise, good luck to all of you attempting to get an Xbox Series S.