Xbox Series X launch games revealed: 30 games playable on day one

Launch day for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S is just around the corner, and now Microsoft has revealed the list of games that will be playable on both consoles on day one. In all, Microsoft says that 30 games will be playable on both consoles on launch day, making this the “largest launch lineup in Xbox history.” Many of these titles will be Smart Delivery games that allow users to upgrade from the Xbox One version automatically.

Specifically, 20 launch day games will be Smart Delivery titles. Of course, there are a number of games that you won’t need to buy outright either, as they’ll be available on Xbox Game Pass. In fact, it seems that you’ll be able to get away without buying any games for Xbox Series X right away, as 9 of these games will be available through Xbox Game Pass on launch day. Check out the full list of launch titles below:

• Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Smart Delivery)

• Borderlands 3 (Smart Delivery)

• Bright Memory 1.0

• Cuisine Royale (Smart Delivery)

• Dead by Daylight (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

• Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

• DIRT 5 (Smart Delivery)

• Enlisted

• Evergate

• The Falconeer (Smart Delivery)

• Fortnite

• Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

• Gears 5 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

• Gears Tactics (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

• Grounded (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

• King Oddball (Smart Delivery)

• Maneater (Smart Delivery)

• Manifold Garden (Smart Delivery)

• NBA 2K21

• Observer: System Redux

• Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

• Planet Coaster (Smart Delivery)

• Sea of Thieves (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

• Tetris Effect: Connected (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

• The Touryst (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

• War Thunder (Smart Delivery)

• Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition

• Watch Dogs: Legion (Smart Delivery)

• WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (Smart Delivery)

• Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Smart Delivery)

• Yes, Your Grace (Smart Delivery)

That is quite the list, but of course, it’s missing one key title: Halo Infinite. Originally slated to be a launch title for Xbox Series X, Halo Infinite was delayed back in August due to “multiple factors that have contributed to development challenges,” including the COVID-19 pandemic. We don’t have a new release date for Halo Infinite yet, but it’s safe to assume that Microsoft and 343 Industries will be trying to get it out as close to the Xbox Series X/S launch as possible.

We’ve got a few big-name games to look forward to shortly after the Xbox Series X/S hit shelves. Microsoft notes today that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be arriving on November 13th, while an Xbox Series X/S-optimized version of Destiny 2: Beyond Light will launch on December 10th. Then we’ve got Cyberpunk 2077 launching on November 19th, which is another game that will take advantage of Smart Delivery.

So, thanks to Smart Delivery and Xbox Game Pass, there should be no lack of games to play on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S when those consoles launch next month. Both consoles are slated to release in the US on November 10th, with Xbox Series X priced at $499.99 and Xbox Series S priced at $299.99.