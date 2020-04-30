Xbox Series X games reveal set for next week with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on tap

Microsoft and Sony have spent the past year or so building up their next consoles, trickle-releasing information about the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 4, respectively. One thing neither company has been talking about is arguably the most important selling point of them all: games. That’s all going to change next week, at least as far as Microsoft is concerned.

Microsoft has announced that it will preview some of the Xbox Series X games for the first time next week during a special Inside Xbox broadcast. The new episode of Inside Xbox is slated to premiere at 8AM PDT/11AM EDT on Thursday, May 7th – one week from today.

You want to see games for the Xbox Series X? We want to show you games for the Xbox Series X. Check out First Look next-gen gameplay from our global developers partners within #InsideXbox on Thursday, May 7 at 8am PT. pic.twitter.com/xVdgIeRBJX — Xbox (@Xbox) April 30, 2020

In the tweet you see embedded above, Microsoft says that we’ll see “next-gen gameplay from our global developers partners,” which suggests to us that we’ll only be seeing third-party titles next week. There’s no telling what games we’ll see, but Cyberpunk 2077 might make an appearance considering that CD Projekt Red has already confirmed that the title will be coming to Xbox Series X. Ubisoft has confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be on display during the show, which is little surprise since it’s spent this week revealing that game.

We'll be there! Tune in for our first #AssassinsCreed Valhalla Gameplay Trailer. https://t.co/QYtlanouIX — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) April 30, 2020

In a separate tweet today, Xbox games marketing general manager Aaron Greenberg suggests that we won’t see what kind of first-party titles are in the works for Xbox Series X until sometime this summer. “So pumped to see our partners showing us a first look at Xbox Series X gameplay next week!” Greenberg wrote. “Also know the Xbox Game Studios teams are hard at work on some big summer plans. More details soon!”

So pumped to see our partners showing us a first look at Xbox Series X gameplay next week! Also know the Xbox Game Studios teams are hard at work on some big summer plans. More details soon! #GetHyped 🙌🏻🙅🏼‍♂️🔥 https://t.co/VXXsZnUYX5 — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️❎ (@aarongreenberg) April 30, 2020

It’ll be interesting to see how Sony responds to this episode of Inside Xbox. Not only have we not seen any gameplay footage from the PlayStation 5, but we haven’t even seen the console’s design yet. As it stands, Sony definitely has some ground to make up, but for now, we’ll look forward to this episode of Inside Xbox next week.