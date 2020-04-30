Assassin’s Creed Valhalla trailer revealed – Is that a bit of magic?

Revealed this week by Ubisoft North America was the next chapter in the Assassin’s Creed saga, with vikings! This next game’s name is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and it’s going to be epic. The little information we’ve got so far can be expanded into a wave of understanding since the evolution of gameplay made in Assassin’s Creed games over the past decade’s been fairly simple to track. It’s just that now, there’ll be more axes!

One bit of the event for revealing the next chapter in Assassin’s Creed was revealed in a … Photoshop painting… earlier this week. A time-lapse with BossLogic was posted after the original live event. Take a peek at the reveal right here, right now.

Next, take a peek at the Cinematic Reveal! This next game will center on the viking age – but better than that – it’ll center on a viking age that never really was. This is the idyllic iteration of history, where vikings were AWESOME and life wasn’t an absolute nightmare.

Darkness and evil reign, but Norse magic will take this game to the next level. We can’t yet guarantee any sort of spells, or anything like that, but this chapter looks like it’ll be a slightly more aesthetically pleasing version of history than reality.

Above you’ll find the cinematic trailer right out the gate. Take special care to watch what’s going on at around 2:40, there a mystery lies. Is it magic, is it an illusion, or is it a representation of something new?

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be available “Holiday, 2020” (which means around November or December), for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Stadia. That’s right – the game is confirmed for Stadia (Google’s cloud gaming platform) at the same time as the other major platforms, before release! This is a big deal for Stadia – and a sign that Ubisoft is ready to roll!