Xbox Series X and S restock at Microsoft Store [UPDATE]

Today Microsoft’s official store restocked next-gen consoles Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S for standalone purchase. This is one of the rare moments in which the brand itself has the console(s) on sale, and available without a bundle. This is different from the Xbox All Access system, which remains available right this minute (UPDATE: Only through select retailers). UPDATE 2: Xbox Series X seems sold out again, while Xbox Series S remains in-stock.

Xbox Series X and S appeared in the Microsoft Store online this morning / afternoon for full retail price. The Xbox Series X will cost the user approximately $499.99 USD and that includes the console with a single controller. This is the version of the console that has the ability to load discs.

SEE TOO: Xbox Series X Review: Console as time machine

The Xbox Series S was available in the Microsoft Store online this morning / afternoon for approximately $299.99 USD. This is the version of the console that does not have a disc drive. You’ll get this version of the console if you do not plan on purchasing physical copies of games and/or playing DVDs or Bluray disc videos.

Once the consoles are sold out (as we can safely assume they will), the links in the Microsoft Store will change to “Select a Retailer.” This is Microsoft’s way of saying “we don’t have any, but someone else might, if you’re lucky!”

Take a peek at the timeline below for more information on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S and let us know if you’re already in the mix. This next-generation console has been selling out since launch, right alongside the PlayStation 5, from Sony. If you see stock of either console (in any form) in online stores, let us know!