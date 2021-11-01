Xbox Game Pass gets one big game after another to start November

We already had a feeling that November was going to be a big month for Xbox Game Pass, and now Microsoft has confirmed it by sharing the new arrivals for the first two weeks of the month. For many, the main draw in the first half of November will be Forza Horizon 5, the latest first-party game from Microsoft Game Studios. However, there are still plenty of big additions to look forward to aside from Forza Horizon 5.

The new arrivals begin tomorrow, with the additions of Minecraft: Java Edition and Minecraft: Bedrock Edition on the PC version of Game Pass. There are some key differences between these two versions, with the biggest one being that the Java Edition allows for mods and modded servers. In the days before Microsoft acquired Mojang and unified the Minecraft experience across various platforms with the Bedrock Edition, the Java Edition on PC was all we had.

While playing with mods sounds cool – and it is – it should be noted that Minecraft: Java Edition players can only play with other Java Edition players. That means those who want cross-platform play will have to stick with the Bedrock Edition, which is more of a curated version of Minecraft that offers features like the Minecraft Store. So, in short: if you want to play with mods or on modded servers, pick the Java Edition, but if you want cross-platform multiplayer, the Bedrock Edition is the version for you.

On that same day – November 2nd – we’ll also see Unpacking launch on the cloud, console, and PC versions of Xbox Game Pass. Unpacking, a day-one release for Xbox Game Pass, is a puzzle game where you’ll be unpacking boxes and decorating new spaces on moving day.

On November 4th, we’ll get two more additions to the Xbox Game Pass lineup: It Takes Two (cloud, console, and PC) via EA Play and Kill It with Fire (cloud, console, and PC). It Takes Two is the big star here, with its co-op multiplayer storyline that involves two parents who try to fix their struggling marriage after magically transforming into dolls. It’s a fantastic co-op game from Hazelight and should be a priority when it lands on Xbox Game Pass later this month.

If there’s a single “big day” for Xbox Game Pass in the first half of November, it’s November 9th. On that day, we’ll see Football Manager 2022 (PC), Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition (cloud, console, and PC), and Forza Horizon 5 (cloud, console, and PC) join. The Football Manager games need little introduction after all these years, but it’s worth pointing out that the Xbox Edition will feature Xbox touch controls through Cloud Gaming, meaning you don’t need to pair a controller to your phone to play it.

Forza Horizon 5 is undoubtedly the big star of the month, and this time around, we’ll be heading to Mexico. We’ve already seen a lot of gameplay footage from Forza Horizon 5, and it looks to be another solid entry in the series. If you’re looking to get particularly excited, be sure to check out the full Forza Horizon 5 map, which is completely free of any icons so you can see all the roads, highways, and even trails you’ll be able to drive.

While November 9th might be a big day for Xbox Game Pass, November 11th certainly gives it a run for its money. On that day, we’ll see Grand Theft Auto: San Andres – The Definitive Edition (console) and One Step from Eden (console and PC) join Xbox Game Pass. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas: The Definitive Edition is one part of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, giving players a taste of the remade PS2-era GTA games.

One Step from Eden, on the other hand, is an indie deck-building strategy game that takes inspiration from titles like Slay the Spire and Mega Man Battle Network. It’s one of the higher-profile indie games in recent memory, and it’s worth the bandwidth for anyone who wants a fresh take on the very popular roguelike genre.

With a new round of additions comes a new round of departures, and on November 15th, it’ll comprise Final Fantasy VIII HD (console and PC), Planet Coaster (cloud and console), Star Renegades (cloud, console, and PC), Streets of Rogue (cloud, console, and PC), The Gardens Between (cloud, console, and PC), and River City Girls (cloud, console, and PC). Those are some big titles, and if you’re currently playing any of them, you’ll want to finish up before the 15th rolls around.