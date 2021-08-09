Here’s our first look at Forza Horizon 5’s full map

The workweek has started with a big reveal for those of us looking forward to Forza Horizon 5. This afternoon, the folks at Playground Games revealed the full map for Forza Horizon 5, and it’s definitely worth a look. The map even names some of the regions and places of interest we’ll be cruising through in Forza Horizon 5, but for the most part, this is all about getting the lay of the land and seeing some of the routes that we’ll get to drive.

As revealed during E3 2021, Forza Horizon 5 will be set in Mexico. The changing seasons of Forza Horizon 4 will be sticking around, though, as today’s reveal shows us the map as it looks during the summer wet season. While Forza Horizon 5 isn’t aiming to give us a carbon copy of Mexico in-game, the map is inspired by Mexico and will feature a collection of different biomes.

Obviously, the thing that immediately sticks out about the map is the massive volcano in the upper left portion. That volcano is featured in the reveal trailer for the game, and as this map shows us, there are roads that lead up to the top and a trail system that takes us around the volcano’s crater.

Following the roads takes us to some interesting places, from farmland to lakeside to either one of the coasts. The bottom portion of the map looks to be mostly covered in rainforest, so we can probably expect some solid offroad courses there. At the same time, a large highway stretches almost horizontally from one coast to the other, making it a good place to test out those supercars that may not handle tight twists and turns as well.

It’s an impressive map, to be sure, and this is a rare chance to see a Forza Horizon map that isn’t filled to the brim with icons and waypoints. Forza Horizon 5 is out on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC on November 9th.