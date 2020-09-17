Xbox Free Play Days release 3 games: Hunt, Warhammer, Sea of Thieves

If you’re an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, you’ll find a set of three games available to play for free this weekend. Starting today, September 17, through Sunday September 20th, you’ll have access to the games Hunt: Showdown, Warhammer: Chaosbane, and Sea of Thieves. These games will have discounted prices for purchase during the event, too.

The deal with this “Free Play Days” setup on Xbox is simple. It’s like a free sample at a grocery store. You get a little bite of whatever they’re attempting to sell. You take one bite of this delicious pizza and you decide you want more – but if you want more, you’re going to have to buy it.

The three games in this weekend’s Free Play Days are included in the Free Play Days portal right this minute. In said portal, users will be able to click and download each of the three games for full access over the next few days.

During the next few days, assuming you’ve had a lovely time playing any of the three games, you’ll find “a limited time discount” in the Xbox game store. The folks at Xbox aiming to get you to purchase the games have also been so kind as to suggest that you’ll be able to “continue playing while keeping your Gamerscore and earned achievements during the event!”

So it’s sort of like a “you put in all that effort, why let it go to waste” sort of deal. Nevermind the fact that you’ll need to put in your dollars to attain the games to “keep the fun going.” In any case, allowing access to the games so that you might see if they’re worth the purchase IS a good idea, and one that clearly works – this sort of setup’s been in play for a while now – good on you, Xbox people.

Above you’ll see Hunt: Showdown, courtesy of the folks that created the game. This video premiered on August 27, 2020.

Next you’ll see Warhammer: Chaosbane. This video was released by the Inside Xbox crew back in April of 2019. Below you’ll get a look at the Official Sea of Thieves Gameplay Launch Trailer.

The game Sea of Thieves delivers comedy, multiplayer, and… pirates. Lots of pirates. If I had to choose one of three here, this would be the one.