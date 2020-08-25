Wonder Woman 1984 Xbox customs are nightmares for a good cause

If you’re all about owning the most insanely outlandish Xbox consoles ever customized, now’s the time to look. Today Microsoft revealed three Xbox One X consoles that’ve been customized for the release of the film Wonder Woman 1984. They exist to benefit a good cause, but also… they do not function.

“Please note,” says the official Microsoft release on the subject, “that [each of these Wonder Woman Xbox consoles are] for display ONLY, not gameplay.” Winners of each console will get the customized console AND a standard Xbox One X – so at least there’s that.