Wonder Woman 1984 delayed to Christmas Day 2020 (5 dates and counting!)

It’s a wonder that this film wasn’t delayed beyond the date to which it’s been delayed today. Wonder Woman 1984 is a follow-up film to the June 2017 original Wonder Woman film, part of the DC Extended Universe collection of big-name films. This comic book character-led movie began principal photography back on June 13, 2018, and finished in December of that same year.

Another date change! Wonder Woman 1984 was originally scheduled to be released on December 13, 2019. Then it was changed to November 1st, 2019. Then it was changed to June 5, 2020. Both of these changes were enacted before the COVID-19 global pandemic took hold.

Once COVID-19 struck en masse here in the USA, Wonder Woman 1984 was delayed to August 14, 2020. It was then delayed to October 2, then delayed again to December 25, Christmas Day, 2020.

This could be a good sign for those invested in the long-term health of the companies involved in releasing the film. The ability to switch a release date for a major motion picture just ONE time is considerable. Switching the release date for a film a half-dozen times is almost unheard of. Any company that can manage to do that must believe in the product in a big way.

Above you’ll see the latest trailer for the film Wonder Woman 1984. Despite the title, this film is not set in an alternate reality in which Big Brother subjugated the masses and Macintosh Computers and a hammer-wielding runner saves the day. This is a Wonder Woman tale that takes place during the Cold War between the United States (and the West) and the Soviet Union.

This should be particularly interesting to see playing immediately after the 2020 Presidential Election here in the United States. Tensions rose in 2018 when it was discovered that Russia took a bigger part in the USA’s Presidential Election than they might’ve ever taken before. Since then, precious little has been done to prevent a similar situation in November.