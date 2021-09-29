Withings ScanWatch Horizon integrates medical grade features

Withings has revealed a new smartwatch called the ScanWatch Horizon. The wearable has a traditional diver watch look and is available with either a blue face or a dark green face on a stainless steel band. Horizon is a hybrid smartwatch that monitors heart rate, ECG, breathing disturbances, blood oxygen level, sleep, and physical activity.

Horizon is currently (PDF) available in the UK for £499.95. The watch’s design has an analog face with traditional moving hands and stainless steel rotating bezel typical of diving watches. The stainless steel rotating bezel is laser engraved with markings standard for diving practice. Its hands are hollow Luminova units with indicators and can be used in low light.

The watch face is covered with sapphire glass with an anti-reflection coating. The wristband is stainless steel, but Horizon does ship with an elastic rubberized wristband for sports use. One of the key properties that separates the Horizon smartwatch from something like the Apple Watch is that Horizon has 30-day battery life and is water-resistant to 10 ATM.

The wearable synchronizes with an app called Health Mate, and with water resistance, the wearable can be worn during water sports and swimming. One of the interesting features of the watch is its ability to recognize breathing disturbances. Sleep apnea is a common affliction that can have significant health consequences, and while it’s common, 8/10 people with the condition don’t know they have it. The watch can detect breathing disturbances at night, a sign of sleep apnea, while utilizing an algorithm that analyzes blood oxygen levels, heart rate, movement, and breathing frequency during sleep.

Horizon also offers the activity and workout tracking expected with a smart wearable today. There’s no indication at this time that the Horizon smartwatch will launch outside of the UK.