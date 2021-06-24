Windows 11 revealed by Microsoft : Create, Connect, Play

Today, Microsoft revealed Windows 11 for the first time. According to Panos Panay, Windows 11 is “A space, a place, that feels familiar.” Panay suggested today that, now, more than ever, the PC is the place where we live our lives. As Panay suggests, Microsoft knows how “functional and practical the PC must be, and believe me, we know that more than we ever have before,” but that “it also must be personal.” Today we’re going to look at everything that makes Windows 11, “the Windows that brings you closer to the things you love.”

Per Panay, Microsoft knows that “it must feel emotion” and this will be “the Windows of tomorrow.” Microsoft described Windows 11 as having three main pillars of focus: Create, Connect, Play. Microsoft suggested that users will utilize the Search function more than ever. Settings will be easier to work with and more user-friendly than in any version of Windows before. Users will have “all new themes” to work with, right out the gate.

Users will be able to “stay productive” with this version of Windows, with easy-to-use spaces and ways to separate sections of screens. You’ll be encouraged to “Snap Your Apps” as such. Windows 11 is made to be easy to use on multiple displays, both large and small.

There’ll be a Personalized Feed with Widgets, lots and lots of Touchscreen Functionality, and “automatically adapting” features aplenty. Microsoft suggests this version, more than any before, is made to be used in multiple ways, with multiple ways to input: Type, Touch, Voice, Click, and Write.

If you’d like to get your hands on this next version of Windows as soon as possible, you’ll want to make sure you have a piece of hardware that can handle it. Lucky for you, Microsoft appears to have created an operating system update that’s able to work with as wide a variety of hardware builds as possible – you might even be able to run it on that laptop you have buried in your closet! Take a peek at the timeline below for more information on how you can access this operating system for yourself – soon!