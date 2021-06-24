Windows 11 release date and early download warning

Today Microsoft revealed bits of this newest version of Windows 11 before releasing said software into the wild. If you’re interested in using Windows 11, you’ll be able to download the update soon – provided you have a new enough and powerful enough computer. It’s likely that most new Windows devices sold starting in the year 2022 will have this version of Windows – and new devices will be launched with this future edition starting later this year.

Windows 11 will be a free upgrade for existing Windows 10 users. If you have a PC that can handle Windows 11, you’re probably good to go! That includes around 64GB of free storage, 4GB RAM, and a 64-bit CPU – no sweat. You’ll also need UEFI, Secure Boot capable firmware, Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0, and a graphics card that is compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver.

Your display can be a tiny baby! The most basic requirements here include a 9-inch (diagonally) display panel with 8 bits per color channel with 720p (high definition) or better.

If you’re not the sort of person who likes to download stuff until it’s good and ready and effectively bug-free, you can wait to download Windows 11 through the Windows Update system as you would usually with any other software update.

You absolutely WILL need a Microsoft account to “complete device setup on first use” for Windows 11 Home edition. A Microsoft account is required “for some features” otherwise, and all Windows 11 editions will require internet access to “perform updates and to download and take advantage of some features.”

Windows 11 will be available to Windows Insiders as early as next week – likely June 30, 2021. We recommend you do NOT download Windows 11 from any 3rd-party source before then. This is PRIME TIME for malicious software builds out there in the wild, and the chances you’ll get burned while attempting to gain access to Windows 11 before Microsoft releases said software are immense!

IN SHORT: Microsoft revealed this newest version of Windows at a live event here on June 24, 2021. This latest version of Windows was the most major update to the operating system in several years, bringing about changes that Microsoft’s been working on in relatively successful secrecy for some months (or years!) Take a peek at the timeline below for more information on the next edition of Windows and where we go from here.

Microsoft suggested today that the release date for Windows 11 was “later this year.” Until then, Microsoft recommended that users take a peek at the bottom of this page where they have a compatibility checker app for Windows 11. It’s simple and small and not particularly necessary unless you have NO IDEA what sort of hardware you’re using right now.