Windows 10 update will eliminate some Windows 95 icons

Some features of Windows 10 have been around for a long time, and some of those features still have icons from the days of Windows 95. Microsoft is reportedly planning to kick off Project Sun Valley later this year to bring significant visual changes to the modern version of Windows. Microsoft is giving folks in the Insider program an early look at the changes that are coming.

The Project Sun Valley interface refresh project is reportedly set to launch to the Windows 10 masses in October or November. Indications are that the update will reach the release to manufacturer status in June. While we are still months away from the official launch, a look at the new icons for features that have been around since Windows 95 has been gleaned from the latest preview builds. Some icon changes are quite subtle and can be seen in the image above, with icons from the preview builds seen on the left and icons from the production build seen on the right.

Icons for several folders inside the Shell32.DLL have been around since the Windows 95 days have been updated. Notable updates include the icons for hibernation mode, globe, networking, floppy disks, and others. The goal of Project Sun Valley is to update the visuals inside of Windows 10 and improve the overall design consistency.

Interestingly, some icons remain unchanged. One example is that the old icon carries over for WinDirStat, which is, for those unfamiliar, used for disk usage statistics and cleanup in several versions of Windows 10. The icons that are being updated are changing to the Fluent Design with rounded corners, a dark mode experience, and other new features and improvements.

Icons for other important folders including This PC, Recycle Bin, Documents, and others, have been modified in preview builds. Windows 10 users may see other changes include a floating design for the jump list menu on the taskbar, Start Menu, flyouts, and Action Center.