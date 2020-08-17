Windows 10 update mercy error: “failed to install”

If there’s going to be an error when you’re installing a Windows 10 update, it might as well be this one. Windows 10 users have reported that the latest “Patch Tuesday” release (from last week) that the install stops with an error message that suggests that they cannot continue installing. “Failed to install” might be the least serious, most welcome error message ever reported by a Windows user in the history of Windows updates.

Error codes reported in the last several days include 0x800f0988, 0x800f081f, 0x800f08a, and 0x80071160, with an “installation issue” being one of the most common issues amongst the lot. Both KB4565351 and KB4566782 updates seem to be taking part in this issue situation.

Some users have reported that attaining the newest update through the Microsoft Upgrade Catalog has been more successful than downloading through their computer’s Windows Update system in Settings.

This is all part of the 2020 August Cumulative update release. Again, it might very well be the least harmful error we’ve ever reported on a Windows update – so consider yourself lucky if this is the only error you’ve ever gotten from this process!

If you’d like to see some more harmful errors, take a peek in the timeline of links below. We’ve seen some radically damaging errors and issues with Windows 10 updates over the past few years, believe you me! These failures to install aren’t GOOD, but they’re just about the least BAD one can get in an error with this process.

If you’d like to check to see if you have a software update waiting for you on the Windows machine, simply tap the “Type here to search” bar and type “update”, and tap “Check for update”. That much of the process is easy. It’s the installation and the aftermath that’s the difficult part. Go forth with courage!