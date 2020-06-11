Windows 10 2004 update today: These key features added

Today the folks at Microsoft responsible for updating Windows released Windows 10 version 2004, also known as Windows 10 May 2020 Update. This update should be downloaded immediately if you do not already have your computer set to download Windows updates immediately. This version of Windows 10 has a wide variety of bug fixes and performance upgrades, including all those fixes included in the previous cumulative updates to Windows 10, version 1909.

This update includes Desktop Analytics for those users with a Windows E3 or E5 license or a Microsoft 365 E3 or E5 license. That’ll provide cloud-connected data-driven insights into the management of Windows endpoints. That’s mainly aimed at IT managers, of course – as are many of the upgrades and release in this latest version of Windows 10.

Users with Windows 10 Enterprise or Windows 10 Pro for Workstations have a new feature to prevent Windows from using a display in a multi-display setup. While most users will never need to use this feature, you’ll find it in Settings – Display – Advanced Display Settings – select a display – set “Remove display from desktop” to On.

Windows users with 2-in-1 computers will have a new tablet experience that’s… essentially the removal of any big change when switching from notebook to tablet. Microsoft suggested that now, when you remove your two-in-one’s keyboard, you’ll still keep “the familiar look of your desktop without interruption” as your screen becomes “optimized for touch.”

Other updates/features worth noting:

• Windows Hello support as FIDO2 authenticator for Chrome and Firefox

• Windows Hello PIN sign-in support added to Safe mode

• Major Windows Sandbox upgrades aplenty

• Explicit control over when Windows auto-restarts apps that were open when you restart your PC

• Cortana window can now be moved freely

• Bluetooth pairing no longer requires going to Settings app

• Task Manager Performance tab shows GPU temperatures

• Task Manager Performance tab shows Disk type for each disk

• Reset this PC recovery added a Cloud Download option

If you’d like to explore more of the features added to the latest version of Windows 10, by all means download the thing and make it happen for yourself! Microsoft notes will show you everything they’ve fixed and such, but only your day-to-day routine will reveal what’ll actually be useful to you – go for it!