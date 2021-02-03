Will your PC run Mass Effect Legendary Edition? These are the minimum and recommended specs

Just yesterday, Electronic Arts and BioWare revealed the release date for Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and today, we’re getting even more information about the compilation. The two companies have published minimum and recommended PC specifications to the game’s Steam page, so if you were wondering if your rig can run the Legendary Edition, now is your chance to find out.

We wouldn’t necessarily expect Mass Effect Legendary Edition to require a super powerful rig, because after all, even with a fresh coat of paint these games were all still released in the late 2000s and early 2010s. Still, BioWare is updating these games to support 4K resolution and is implementing new graphics features like enhanced textures and lighting, so at the top end, we’d at least expect to see some reasonably powerful hardware listed in the requirements.

That’s basically what we’re getting. At a minimum, you’ll need to have either an Intel Core i5-3570 or an AMD FX-8350, 8GB of RAM, either an NVIDIA GTX 760 or AMD Radeon 7970/R9 280X with at least 2GB of video RAM. You’ll also need DirectX 11 and 120GB of storage, though those two requirements unsurprisingly stay the same in the recommended spec list.

If you want to meet that recommended spec, then your machine will need at least an Intel Core i7-7700 or an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X running the show along with 16GB of RAM and either an NVIDIA GTX 1070 or a Radeon Vega 56 GPU with at least 4GB of video RAM. Again, those specifications aren’t exactly top-end these days, but they are certainly a big step up from the minimum spec.

So, if you have an aging PC, then good news: you’ll probably still be able to run Mass Effect Legendary Edition even with that old hardware. If you don’t meet the recommended specification and you’re looking to upgrade before Mass Effect Legendary Edition comes out on May 14th, good luck to you, because you’re going to need it in your search for new gaming hardware.