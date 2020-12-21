When does the 2020 Steam Winter Sale begin?

The end of the year is quickly approaching, and for PC gamers, that means the Steam Winter Sale is on the horizon. The Winter Sale is one of the two biggest sales of the year for Steam along with the Summer Sale, and it’s a big event for PC gamers who may have a break from school or work for the holidays. While Steam hasn’t outright confirmed the start date of the Winter Sale just yet, we do have a good idea of when it will kick off.

Specifically, SteamDB – which has gotten these things right many times in the past – says that the 2020 Steam Winter Sale will begin on December 22nd at 1PM EST/10AM PST. That, for those of you without a calendar handy, is tomorrow, so we’ve likely got just under 24 hours to go before the Steam Winter Sale kicks off.

Of course, that means you should probably avoid buying games today, because there’s a very good chance that the game you want be discounted tomorrow at this time. While not every game goes on sale during these big, annual sales like the Summer and Winter Sales, a large portion of Steam’s catalog does get discounted so it’s definitely a good idea to hold off on any purchases you want to make for a little while longer.

We can expect the Winter Sale to run for two weeks on the nose, as SteamDB says that it should wrap up on January 5th. The Steam Winter Sale is following rather hot on the heels of the Autumn Sale, which took place at the end of November, and the Halloween sale, which obviously took place at the end of October.

So, there you have it: if you were wondering when the Steam Winter Sale will begin, it looks like you can count on it beginning tomorrow. The Steam Winter Sale, of course, is just one of the end-of-the-year gaming sales happening right now, and in fact, some of Steam’s biggest competitors have already begun their own big sales.