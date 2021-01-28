WhatsApp alternative Telegram wants your old chat app’s messages and photos

This week Telegram announced that they’d be accepting chat history from other apps. Starting today, a Telegram representative suggested, “everyone can bring their chat history – including videos and documents – to Telegram from apps like WhatsApp, Line, and KakaoTalk.” This system will work for all sorts of chats, including groups and “private chats” alike.

If you’re using WhatsApp on iOS, you’ll be able to open your “Contact Info” or “Group Info” and tap “Export Chat.” Assuming you have all the most updated versions of both apps, you should be able to choose Telegram in your Share menu, and make the switch!

If you’re using WhatsApp on Android, you’ll need to open a WhatsApp chat, tap the three dots in a vertical line, tap MORE – Export Chat, and select Telegram. Easy as can be, assuming it’s all ready to roll with the latest updates of said apps.

Telegram does some storage of data in the cloud – meaning they’ve got your chats and your videos and your photos on their servers. The down side of this is that you’re trusting them with said data. The up side of this is that you can go to Settings – Data and Storage – Storage Usage and free up a bunch of space on your phone.

If you know of a chat app that works better for you, let us know! We’re always looking for the most secure, top-notch chat apps in the digital universe, and we want to hear from you about what you’re using. Take a peek at the timeline below for a bit more information on what Telegram is up to at the moment – and where they’re likely to go with their secure chat app and messaging service next.