What is Android Auto and what can it do?

Android may be the most popular smartphone operating system (OS) in the world, but its utility goes far beyond just phones. In a market where smartphones have replaced many standalone services, including dedicated GPS devices, Android can be a powerful option for in-vehicle navigation, music, and more.

Gabriel Nica/Shutterstock

Distracted driving has become a major problem, with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) revealing distracted driving cost 3,142 lives in 2019 alone. The NHTSA says reading or sending a text takes the driver’s eyes off the road for 5 seconds, long enough to cover roughly the length of a football field, depending on the vehicle’s speed. A lot can happen in that amount of time and distance, including life-altering events.

In addition to the dangers involved in distracted driving, texting while driving is illegal in many jurisdictions, adding yet another reason to avoid it. In other places, it may be illegal to use a phone entirely while driving unless it is connected to a hands-free system.

Android Auto to the rescue

Android Auto is Google’s solution to the problem, integrating features that make driving safer, while still allowing a person to use their phone’s features. The infotainment software is merely a car-friendly interface for Android OS, optimizing it for in-vehicle use. Android Auto can be run in one of two ways: on your phone, which needs to be connected to your car via Bluetooth or a USB cable, or directly on supported vehicle infotainment systems.

According to Android Central, Android Auto for smartphones comes in a couple of different versions. For devices running Android 9 and older, there is the Android Auto app. For Android 10 and 11, there is the Android Auto for Phone Screens app. With Android 12, Google introduced Google Assistant Driving Mode. Despite their different names, the various versions offer much of the same functionality.

In contrast, many newer vehicles offer Android Auto integration directly in their infotainment systems, making for a much more streamlined experience. Virtually every major manufacturer supports Android Auto, with Google listing more than 500 compatible models.

Google Assistant is a major feature available on every version of Android Auto, bringing voice-activated commands to vehicles. This can be extremely handy for getting directions, playing music, responding to a text, making a phone call, checking the weather, and more while driving. Google Assistant will even read messages and chats to you, all in an effort to ensure you never have to take your eyes off of the road.

In addition to Google Assistant, Android Auto provides a touchscreen interface on smartphones and supported infotainment systems. The interface is optimized for quick access to the software’s features and apps. Obviously, the company doesn’t recommend using the touch interface while driving, but it’s an effective option for passengers and when the vehicle is parked.

As cars become more complex and jurisdictions pass stricter laws, Android Auto is an excellent way to drive safely while still benefiting from the convenience your smartphone provides.