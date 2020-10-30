Watch The Mandalorian Season 2 premiere as fast as you can (No spoilers)

If you do not watch The Mandalorian Season 2, Episode 1 as fast as possible, the spoilers will ruin your experience. People will definitely be attempting to come out and spoil the HECK out of this episode in very short order, so NOW is the time to go for it. Also note: You do not necessarily need to have seen any other Mandalorian episode in order to understand what’s going on in this Season 2 premiere! This article has NO spoilers, so feel free to read on if you’ve not seen S2E2 just yet.

Season 2 Premiere is almost a restart

To be clear, here, the idea that S2E2 is a “restart” is not a comment on the quality of the first season. The first season of The Mandalorian is well worth the watch. But if you’ve been waiting for a reason to start watching The Mandalorian until now, you COULD potentially start with this Season 2 premiere.

In fact, since the first season gets such a relatively slow start, you could even watch the Season 2 premiere first, then head back to the beginning and watch from there. Since the “baby Yoda” creature’s been on store shelves and used for promotional purposes in abundance, you don’t need to worry about seeing spoilers for the first season re: the premiere of the second.

Season 2 Episode 1 is enhanced by what we’ve learned from Season 1, but it does a good job of quickly recapping what we need to know in order to start from this point. The Mandalorian has a child that he needs to return to its people – that’s it! Go!

Deep cuts!

