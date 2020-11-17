Watch Cyberpunk 2077 running on Xbox Series X and Xbox One X

Cyberpunk 2077 is finally, possibly, launching in a few weeks. Following another delay last month, Cyberpunk 2077‘s new release date is December 10th, and ahead of that release, CD Projekt Red is giving us a look at how the game runs on consoles. Specifically, today we’re seeing how the game looks on Xbox Series X and Xbox One X in a special edition of Night City Wire.

According to CD Projekt Red’s UK head of communication Hollie Bennett, the gameplay footage we’re seeing today takes place during a quest called “Automatic Love.” During this quest, the main character is searching for a missing person, though the footage cuts in numerous places to avoid spoiling the entire questline.

The game goes back and forth between footage from the Xbox One X and Xbox Series X, and the the games don’t look too terribly different from one another. The game obviously looks better running on the Xbox Series X, but keep in mind that this is simply the current-gen version of the game running on next-generation hardware.

CD Projekt Red does intend to release a proper next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 for PS5 and Xbox Series X, but that won’t be arriving until sometime after launch. We can expect that look quite a bit better than the current-gen version running on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, so we’ll be looking forward to seeing that version of the game in action once CD Projekt Red decides to share some footage of it.

Late last month, Cyberpunk 2077 was delayed for a third time, moving it from a November 19th release date to December 10th. The game has already gone gold, but it seems that CD Projekt Red needed that additional three weeks to put finishing touches on the game’s day zero patch. CD Projekt fans have their fingers crossed that this is the final delay we’ll see before release, so stay tuned for more.