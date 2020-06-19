Volkswagen ID.4 images leaked ahead of its official reveal

Back in March, Volkswagen confirmed the US availability of its ID.4 all-electric SUV. The ID.4 is VW’s second all-electric model behind the ID.3 which, for some reason or another, won’t make it to U.S. shores. And now, the internet is awash with leaked images of VW’s production-model ID.4. The images were courtesy of China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and were posted on a certain VW ID forum.

And as it turns out, the production ID.4 is everything we expected based on camouflaged images that VW released a couple of months ago. The new ID.4 is based on VW’s ID. Crozz Concept, which first came to light at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. Also, the new VW ID.4 was scheduled to debut at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, but here it is in all its production-spec glory.

VW was planning a full reveal near the end of this summer, but it seems potential buyers are now getting a full glimpse of the German carmaker’s newest Tesla fighter, particularly the Model Y. And based on what we know so far, the VW ID.4 is similar in size to the Tesla Model Y, Ford Mustang Mach E, and even the Jaguar I-PACE. This, dear reader, is not a coincidence due to America’s propensity for larger crossovers and SUVs.

Right off the bat, the VW ID.4 has a curvier and sleeker profile than the VW Atlas or Tiguan. It still has conventional doors, but the exterior door handles are recessed to improve aerodynamic performance. It’s also equipped with a similar headlight and grille design as the ID.3 hatchback, although the ID.4 is larger, curvier, and has a sportier presence than the latter.

According to Volkswagen, the ID.4 will only have RWD upon launch. This also means a single electric motor setup and a smaller battery pack. However, AWD models of the ID.4 are destined to arrive next year. Based on VW’s modular MEB platform, the ID.4 is configurable with a variety of motor placements and battery options, with the largest able to squeeze out around 310 miles of range based on the WLTP European test cycle.

The new all-electric VW ID.4 will officially debut in the summer. Pricing has not been revealed, but a little birdy told us base prices will hover in the $30,000 range after applicable tax credits.