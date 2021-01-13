VivoBook S14 (S435) is the Intel Evo notebook with the yellow key

The ASUS VivoBook S14 (S435) is an interesting piece of hardware. This laptop is not made to look particularly extraordinary – instead its value can be found in subtle accents and extreme portability. This is not the first VivoBook S14 to ever be released, but it is the most refined iteration of a VivoBook yet revealed to the public.

The VivoBook S14 (S435) is an Intel Evo-verified device with an 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics. This device has an up-to 1TB PCIe SSD and new ASUS Intelligent Performance Technology “which delivers up to a 40% performance boost while conserving battery life, enhancing cooling efficiency and ensuring quiet operations.”

This notebook works with 16GB memory and Intel Optane Memory H10 tech. Around the sides you’ll find two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports with fast chaging and data transfers up to 40 Gbps. This device also features a full-size HDMI port and headphone/audio jack, a full-sized USB 2.0 port, and a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port. The right side also features a microSD card reader.

Users will have options with this device, including a NumberPad 2.0 system – which allows a number pad to appear at will in the place of the touchpad. The VivoBook S14 (S435) also has a fingerprint reader and optional backlit keys in its full-size backlit keyboard.

This notebook has Intel Wi-Fi 6 connectivity with Gig+ performance (802.11ax) as well as Bluetooth 5.0. Fast Charging tech is also onboard, allowing a 0-60% charge in 49 minutes. This device is powered with a 65W USB-C power adapter.

The VivoBook S14 S435 will be released with a Deep Green all-metal body with a color-blocked YELLOW Return key. You’ve got to see it to believe it, and see it to accept the idea that it won’t start your eyes on fire. It’s actually quite stylish.

The ASUS VivoBook S14 (S435) will have a release date in February of 2021 in North America. Before then you’ll see some very, very similar iterations of this notebook available from all sorts of retailers – make sure you know which version you’re about to get!